GREEN TOWNSHIP
Domestic dispute
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges are pending after a domestic dispute at 7:29 p.m. March 3 along the 5000 block of Route 580 prompted the dispatch of a state police Special Emergency Response Team.
While en route, according to spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, troopers were told that a 37-year-old Cherry Tree man was on the second level of the home and had threatened to shoot anyone he encountered.
It also was reported that the man, who was not identified, was wanted and also had access to rifles, shotguns and a sword.
State police said a mental health warrant was issued and eventually the man exited the home and was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Charges related to the domestic incident — and to the damage the man allegedly did to a SERT drone — are pending.
Harassment
State police said harassment charges were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch against Andria Lynn Goss, 40, of Cherry Tree, after an incident involving a 51-year-old Glen Campbell-area woman at 4:36 p.m. Sunday along state Route 580.
Welch is awaiting a plea in the matter.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Jamye Lauren Rowan, 43, of Indiana, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 12:06 a.m. Monday along U.S. Route 422 about one mile east of state Route 286.
Rowan was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who scheduled a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. March 14 and released Rowan on $500 unsecured bond.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said troopers stopped to check on a vehicle sitting in the middle of its traffic lane on state Routes 28/66 at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
There they found Guy Heckler, 22, of Valier, Jefferson County, who was deemed to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for driving under that influence.
He was arraigned before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland who set bond at $10,000 unsecured and ordered Heckler to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. March 21.