INDIANA
Attempted break-in
At about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Borough Police received a report of two unidentified males trying to make entry into a vehicle parked along the 400 block of Washington Street.
The owner of the vehicle described the pair as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, both being of thin build and wearing dark clothing. Police encourage residents to lock vehicles and residences. Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
A 60-year-old Monroeville woman told state police while she was at a residence along East Pike Road, she accidentally provided her Social Security number and purchased a fake product online from an unknown individual, when she was trying to purchase a Norton antiviral product for her computer. The incident was reported at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday.
State police estimated that the value of the theft was $79.