DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Overdose
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 36-year-old Latrobe-area woman was found unconscious in what was believed to be a drug-induced state behind the wheel of her car Thursday at 11:38 a.m. along Pizza Barn Road near the juncture with Route 217.
Troopers said two witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
State police said the woman was given aid and regained consciousness, after which she consented to a blood draw. Pending results of a lab test, troopers said charges would be filed with the court for Magisterial Judicial District 10-3-08.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Hit-run incident
Two people escaped injury when the parked Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in which they were sitting was struck by what was described to state police in the Kiski Valley as a black GMC Denali pickup truck in a lot on the north side of Route 286.
The incident happened on Oct. 10 at 5:46 p.m. Troopers said the Silverado was driven away.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Disorderly conduct
Charges of disorderly conduct were filed against a 37-year-old Indiana man and 23-year-old Johnstown man involved in a mutual fight Saturday at 9:35 p.m. at an address along Lions Club Road and Saint James Lane, state police in the Kiski Valley said.
Troopers said an uninvolved 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of that fight. Charges were filed with Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczek.