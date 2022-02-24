INDIANA
Stolen vehicle
The owner of a rose gold 2002 Buick Park Avenue four-door sedan told Indiana Borough Police it was stolen from a business parking lot along the 1200 block of Gompers Avenue on Tuesday between 4:50 and 5 p.m.
The car bears Pennsylvania registration plate LRY3074. Police believe the vehicle was driven to South 13th Street, then took an unknown direction from there.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (724) 349-2121.
COWANSHANNOCK Twp., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
PFA violation
State police at Kittanning said a violation of a Protection From Abuse order is being investigated at an address along Sagamore Road on Feb. 16 at 11:44 a.m.
Troopers said a 40-year-old Dayton-area man is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.