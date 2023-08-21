Young Township, Jefferson County
Sobriety checkpoint
Pennsylvania state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, along Route 36 Young Township, according to police.
Police said the primary focus of the detail was to remove drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways. During the detail, troopers came into contact with 96 motorists, police claim. Of those contacts, a total of two DUI arrests and one drug arrest were made, police claim.
Troopers also issued a total of 18 traffic citations and 19 written warnings, police said.
Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County
Fire of undetermined origin
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit requested to assist the Punxsutawney fire department with determining the origin and cause of a fire that damaged an unoccupied structure at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 101 and 103 Marion Ave., according to state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing, police claim. The estimated property damage is approximately $100,000, police claim.
Police ask that anyone with information on the fire contact them at (814) 368-9230.
South Mahoning Township
Burglary
State police at Troop A, Indiana, arrested Michael Sanders, 33, of Plumville, for entering a residence uninvited and assaulting the owner of the residence at 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, along McMillen Road, police claim.
After fleeing the residence, police located Sanders at 142 Main St., Plumville, where a foot pursuit ensued, police claim. Police ultimately took Sanders into custody and charged him with a first-degree felony count of burglary, a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault, two summary counts of harassment, a second-degree misdemeanor count of evading arrest or detention on foot and a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Sanders was arraigned Friday, Aug. 18, and confined at the Indiana County Jail. Sanders was unable to post bail, which was set at $100,000. Sanders is awaiting his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
