CLYMER
Suspended license
A Penn Run man faces a summary trial on June 26 at 11:40 a.m. on charges that he was driving with a suspended license.
Clymer Borough Police Department said Dale Dilts, 35, was stopped in the parking lot of Tate’s Supermarket along Fourth Street for illegal window tint.
Police said Dilts was found to be wanted, taken into custody, and transported to the Indiana County Jail.
CBPD said a summary traffic citation was submitted to the office of Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who scheduled a trial on that count.
REGION
Holiday traffic
State police at area barracks, including Troop A in Indiana, will be out in force over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, as part of an ongoing effort to save lives and keep area roads and highways safe.
In anticipation of increased vehicle traffic, state troopers will be out from Friday through Monday, watching especially for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated motorists.
Local state police spokesmen urged the public to enjoy the holiday weekend, but to also buckle up and drive safely.
