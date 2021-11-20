SALTSBURG
Marijuana, quarters stolen
A 40-year-old Saltsburg man told state police someone stole a $65 jar of medical marijuana and $18 in quarters from his home along Salt Street between 12:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Tires damaged
A 20-year-old Indiana man told state police someone damaged two 16-inch Sumitomo tires valued at $200 on a teal Mazda hatchback parked along Hemlock Street between midnight and 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.
The matter remains under investigation.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police said an unidentified motorist faces charges of possession of drugs and being under the influence of said drugs during a traffic stop at 8:42 a.m. on Oct. 8 along U.S. Route 119 and state Route 403.
Troopers said charges are pending receipt of lab reports.
VARIOUS
Identify theft
State police said a 42-year-old Blairsville man discovered that a fraudulent Wells Fargo checking account was opened using his personal identity. Troopers said the fraud was discovered on Nov. 15 and the account has been terminated.
Also, a 48-year-old White Township woman told state police unknown individuals tried to obtain unemployment benefits using her personal information. That was discovered on Nov. 3.