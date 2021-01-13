INDIANA
Theft
Further investigation of a prowler who was shown on a security video recording to be lurking early Monday around a house in the 900 block of Water Street revealed that the man also stole some beverages from a refrigerator on an unsecured enclosed back porch, Indiana Borough police reported. Police said the suspect is a White man who appeared to be in his early 20s.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police reported that Jeremy Johnson, 43, and a 15-year-old boy, both of Homer City, were arrested following a domestic altercation at 6:18 p.m. Sunday at 2698 Camerons Road.
Troopers charged Johnson with simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed Monday at Clymer District Court. Police withheld the teenager’s name.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Assault
Timmy Betts, of Seward, and a Johnstown woman, 31, were involved in a fight a 12:11 a.m. Sunday on Plowman Road, state police reported. Troopers charged Betts, 35, with simple assault and harassment. A hearing has been set for Jan. 25 in Clymer District Court.
Burglary
Joann Nagle told state police that someone caused $200 damage to a door in an apparent break-in at 11:25 a.m. Monday at 1177 Fox Road. Nothing was reported to be missing.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Prank unsolved
Troopers at Indiana reported that “no solvability factors” were discovered Friday when they investigated a woman’s report that someone placed a bag of 12 multicolored penis-shaped gummy candies in the mailbox at a house along Robinson Street near Cripps Street.
Drug offense
State police reported that a Homer City man, 24, was discovered in possession of unspecified drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Route 119 at Barrondale Road at 9:39 a.m. Saturday.