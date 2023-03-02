RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG CO.
Traffic stop
Traffic stop
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Matthew Toy, 33, of Kittanning, was arrested for driving under the influence on Feb. 25 at 12:37 a.m. along West Parkwood Drive and Line Street.
Troopers said Toy showed signs of impairment.
A court docket was not yet available for Toy’s latest case, but Toy has been awaiting trial on DUI and other charges stemming from a Nov. 25, 2021, incident also handled by state police out of Kittanning.
His trial was postponed from November 2022 until Feb. 6 before Armstrong County Common Pleas President Judge James J. Panchik. A new date for that trial has not been set.
Toy posted $5,000 bond in connection with that case on May 23, 2022.
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG CO.
Drug charges
On Feb. 11, state police at Troop D, Kittanning, seized drugs allegedly in the possession of Danielle Mason, 30, who is listed as having addresses in Apollo as well as Clymer, Indiana County, from ACMH Hospital where Mason was a patient.
State police said that investigation is ongoing, but on Wednesday charges of possession of a controlled substance and of possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Mason with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, before whom a preliminary hearing is pending for Mason.
