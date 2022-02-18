INDIANA
DUI-drugs
On Feb. 16 at 3 a.m., state police found a known 21-year-old man from Collingdale, Delaware County, to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The traffic stop occurred along South Eighth and Church streets.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Repeated calls
According to court records, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea from April Dawn Foreman, 41, of Center Township, on charges of disorderly conduct.
State police said charges were filed with Steffee after Foreman contacted both state police and the Indiana County 911 center approximately 13 times over a 48-hour span ending on Monday at 8:11 a.m.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drugs and drinking
State police said a 34-year-old man from Carmichaels, Greene County, was found to be in possession, and driving under the influence, of a controlled substance on Feb. 10 at 11:26 p.m. along Route 119 and Barrondale Road.
At the same intersection on Feb. 12 at 12:41 a.m., troopers said a 21-year-old Indiana-area man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Both matters remain under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI
On Sunday at 3:50 a.m., state police said, a 26-year-old Indiana-area man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol along Route 286 East.
The matter remains under investigation.