INDIANA
Attempted scam
On Thursday, Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a resident who had their debit card information used to attempt to purchase approximately $150 worth of items online.
Borough police are currently investigating, but also are telling residents that these scams are common and difficult to solve.
Indiana Borough Police Department requests that residents use common sense and good judgment when sharing payment information online.
IBPD asks anyone who suspects a scam to call the department at (724) 349-2121.
RURAL VALLEY
Man jailed for vehicle thefts
A Ford City man is being held in Armstrong County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond after being arrested for multiple thefts from four parked vehicles and a van container trailer in the Rural Valley area.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Steven Michael Wolfe, 33, who also gave an address in Yatesboro, was identified from surveillance video of a man breaking into multiple vehicles around 11 a.m. Sunday along West School Street in Rural Valley.
He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, on five first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
McCausland scheduled a preliminary hearing for Monday at 1 p.m.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Plea entered for crash
A Plumville motorist has pleaded guilty to one count of disregarding a traffic lane in connection with a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 1 along state Route 210 about a quarter-mile west of Bailey Road.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Stormy A. Dunmire, 20, escaped injury when her Nissan Murano went off the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned before coming to a final rest.
A 14-year-old female passenger sustained what state police described as a suspected minor injury and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
On Thursday Dunmire entered her plea before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, who assessed her court costs and a fine.