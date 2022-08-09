CANOE TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 10:19 am
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a 36-year-old Rossiter man was arrested and housed in Indiana County Jail after an incident Saturday night along Stonetown Road.
Troopers said they were called to deal with an altercation involving two men, and found out one of the two had pointed a rifle at another.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Money found
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said money was found on Saturday evening near Abe’s Ice Cream Shop along state Route 36/Cloe Rossiter Road.
Anyone wishing to claim the money must be able to describe the amount and denomination.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.