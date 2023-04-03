WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, INDIANA
DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Indiana took a 22-year-old New Florence male into custody on suspicion of DUI at 1 a.m. Thursday, March 30, along Route 22 East, according to police.
State police at Indiana responded to a report of a vehicle with its engine running on the northern berm of Route 22 East against the cement median. Upon arriving on scene, police found the operator asleep in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake and the transmission in the drive position, police claim.
Police blocked off the vehicle with a patrol unit before opening the driver’s door, placing the vehicle in park and waking up the operator, police claim.
Police said the operator was under the influence of alcohol with an open, half-empty bottle of Michelob Ultra in the center console.
Police took the operator into custody on suspicion of DUI; the operator was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending blood results.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA
DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Indiana arrested a 20-year-old Shelocta female on suspicion of DUI at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at 548 Chambersville Road, according to police.
State police at Indiana responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks, police said. Upon arrival, police determined the operator drove her vehicle onto the tracks and became stuck on the rails as a result.
Police claim the operator was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the operator for suspicion of DUI, and train services were suspended until the vehicle was safely removed from the railroad tracks, police said.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG
Dog law violation
Pennsylvania state police at Kittanning warned a dog owner to keep her dogs in her yard at 10:32 a.m. Friday, March 17, at 161 Walnut Road, according to police.
State police at Kittanning responded to a call for a dog law violation in which the complainant related the neighbor’s dogs entered her yard.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Criminal Mischief
Indiana Borough police responded to a report of criminal mischief at McGregor Park at 12:08 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 267 Nixon Ave., according to police.
An employee of Indiana Borough Parks and Recreation services reported that someone used a marker to draw on park property, police claim.
Police believe the incident occurred between 3 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7 a.m. Monday, March 27. Police are still investigating the incident.