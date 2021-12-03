INDIANA
Hit-run incident
Indiana Borough Police said an awning attached to a business along the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue was struck by a small single-axle U-Haul box truck at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday.
The business owner told police the suspect left the parking lot in an unknown direction of travel.
Police said he described the suspect as a bald African-American man, about 6-foot-1, in his late 30s, wearing a black jacket, black cargo pants and a black shirt that had an “atomic” logo on it.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
TV stolen
State police are investigating the theft of a Hisense television set from Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers said the theft was reported Nov. 15 at 4:01 p.m.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Vehicle burglarized
A 44-year-old man from Homer City told state police the trailer of his van was broken into and burglarized.
He said a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber MP Shield 7 Round Mag, valued at $500, and a blue S&T Bank debit card were taken.
The matter was reported to state police at 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.