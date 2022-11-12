INDIANA
Underage drinking
INDIANA
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 20-year-old Indiana man was cited for driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after he was stopped on Sept. 29 at 10:20 p.m. along the 600 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police said the driver was found to be intoxicated and was released into the custody of a sober adult.
Juvenile charges
On Nov. 4 at 5:19 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a juvenile male who was assaulted.
Offices dispatched to South Coulter Avenue found two males, both aged 14, involved in a mutual fight and a third male, age 13, who took property belonging to the other males.
The two 14-year-olds were cited for simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, while the 13-year-old was cited for theft by unlawful taking.
