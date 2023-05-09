INDIANA
Criminal mischief
Indiana Borough Police Department said it received a report of criminal mischief at a residence along the 300 block of North Sixth Street on April 27 between 2 and 4 p.m.
Police said it was reported that a stone wall had been damaged.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Scrap metal theft
On Saturday at 4:44 a.m., Indiana Borough Police officers responded to the Kovalchick Scrap Yard for the report of trespassers inside attempting to steal scrap metals.
Police said it was learned that Sean McCarthy, 33, of Allenwood, Union County, had cut a hole through the fence. Police said McCarthy was found in the woods behind the scrap yard and taken into custody.
He was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who set bond at $5,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 1 at 10 a.m. Subsequently, McCarthy posted that bond and was released on Monday.
Disorderly conduct
On May 2 at 7:40 a.m., Indiana Borough Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Grant Street for a domestic incident.
After an investigation. officers filed summary citations against Jason Urik, 38, of Indiana, through the court of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, on harassment and disorderly conduct charges.
Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Simple assault
Indiana Borough Police Department responded to the 600 block of Grant Street on April 23 at 7:03 p.m. for the report of two men involved in a mutual altercation with each sustaining injuries.
Both a 19-year-old Marion Center man and a 19-year-old Indiana man were charged with simple assault through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Vape pen confiscated
On Friday at approximately 8:56 a.m., Indiana Borough Police officers were summoned to investigate a vape pen that was confiscated along the 400 block of North Fifth Street.
Police said the vape pen was in the custody of a male juvenile who was charged with disorderly conduct.
DUI sentence
A Homer City man serving time in the State Correctional Institution at Mercer has been sentenced to additional time back in Indiana County at the county jail in White Township for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and a summary count of driving with a suspended license in connection with an incident earlier this year.
On Monday, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Melvin L. McCloskey, 61, to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail and to fines on both counts.
BLAIRSVILLE
Hit-run incident probed
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident report around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said officers responded to the 200 block of North Brady Street for a northbound tractor-trailer that hit a tree branch, tearing it from the tree.
Sacco said the branch then landed on a parked vehicle belonging to Carolyn Wojichowski, of Blairsville, causing damage.
The tractor-trailer is described as a blue-colored tractor with a white-colored trailer bearing Nebraska registration.
Police said that vehicle was last seen continuing to drive north of North Brady Street.
Sacco is asking anyone with information to call Blairsville Borough Police at (724) 459-7555.
