INDIANA
Domestic dispute
An Indiana couple was charged with harassment and simple assault after a domestic incident reported to Indiana Borough Police Department from an address along the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue.
Officers were called at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and found Tyler Batten, 25, and Victoria DaSilva, 22, who were taken into custody and arraigned early Tuesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Each posted $5,000 bond and were freed pending preliminary hearings on Nov. 17 at 2:45 p.m. before Haberl.
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police Department said a citation for disorderly conduct was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against a 65-year-old Indiana man following an incident at 3:47 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Open container
Indiana Borough Police Department said an 18-year-old Blairsville woman was cited for violating the borough’s open container law at 1:34 a.m. Saturday along the 200 block of South Seventh Street.