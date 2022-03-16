GLEN CAMPBELL
Teenager assaulted
State police at Punxsutawney have arrested Jeremiah Myers, 41, of Glen Campbell, on charges that he assaulted, harassed and strangled an 18-year-old girl at an address along Glenwood Avenue on March 7.
After she arrived at school with bruises on her, state police were called and an arrest warrant was obtained.
Myers was arrested and lodged in the Indiana County Jail, but posted $2,500 bond and is free pending a preliminary hearing on March 22 at 10:30 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Malnourished pigs
On March 8 at 10:25 a.m., state police from Punxsutawney responded to an address along States Road where malnourished pigs were found.
The animals were seized by the Indiana County Humane Society and the investigation is ongoing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
On Saturday, state police at Punxsutawney responded to the report of a computer scam where an 83-year-old Punxsutawney-area woman received an email, supposedly from Amazon, asking if she had made a recent purchase.
The woman told state police she called the listed phone number, where the suspect collected her personal information.
The investigation into this matter continues.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Punxsutawney said a 35-year-old Creekside woman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. Sunday along South Main Street Extension and Route 119.
Troopers said charges are pending as a result of this investigation.