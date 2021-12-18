INDIANA
Guilty plea
Before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl this week, Devin Thomas Miller, 21, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana, in connection with findings by Indiana Borough Police during a traffic stop Aug. 20 along the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
Other charges stemming from the incident were withdrawn. Haberl assessed Miller $733.81 in fines and costs.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Hit-run crash
Two Blairsville women escaped injury after a hit-run crash on Tuesday at 6:22 p.m. on Route 217 north of Bills Lane.
State police did not have any information on the other motorist involved, who may face charges of driving in the wrong lane. That vehicle was involved with one driven by Makayla D. Whitfield, 21, who was accompanied by Madison J. Clayton, 19.
Disorderly conduct
Summary counts of disorderly conduct were filed by state police against two patients at Torrance State Hospital after a confrontation shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The patients were a 44-year-old Russelton man and a 36-year-old Latrobe man who allegedly was hit in the face by the Russelton man.