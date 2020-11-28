ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Debit cards stolen
State police from the Troop A, Indiana, station said debit cards were stolen from a 62-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, both with Homer City-area addresses. Troopers said $981.56 was taken from the man’s card, while $473.82 was taken from the woman’s card to make purchases on an online Walmart account. Troopers said the items were shipped to a known address.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
State police from the Troop A, Indiana, station said a 45-year-old Indiana-area man reported that his Social Security number was stolen and used to open an unemployment account.
He notified the Social Security Administration that he did not request unemployment compensation and authorities at the Department of Labor & Industry immediately terminated the account.