ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Theft
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Theft
Pennsylvania state police at Indiana responded to a report of diesel fuel theft at 6:30 a.m. Friday at 786 Lions Health Camp Road, according to police. Approximately $100 worth of property was stolen from the scene, police said, including 10 gallons of diesel fuel, one yellow 5-gallon gas can and one blue and white 5-gallon gas can. The investigation is ongoing.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Indiana charged a 14-year-old female with physically harassing a 44-year-old Rochester Mills male at 11:10 a.m. Friday at 22800 Route 403, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
