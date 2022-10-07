INDIANA
Window broken
INDIANA
Window broken
Indiana Borough Police said a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle had its rear window broken between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday along the 500 block of Washington Street.
Anyone with information about this incident of criminal mischief is asked to call the borough police at (724) 349-2121.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Stolen vehicle
State police in the Kiski Valley are looking for a 2005 Scion XA, black in color, bearing Pennsylvania registration plat LMM-2276.
Troopers were told on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. by a 62-year-old Loyalhanna Township man that the vehicle had been stolen from along Route 982.
After the area of that theft was canvassed without results, state police were told it was seen in the area of U.S. Route 30 at multiple locations in the Greensburg area, reportedly being operated by two juvenile White males.
Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
