CLYMER
DUI hearing
According to court records, Michael Reno Pozzini, 34, of Clymer, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30 at 10:15 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, on a misdemeanor second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and two summary traffic violations.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Pozzini was observed making multiple Title 75 violations as he drove along Franklin Street and Pine Avenue in Clymer at May 16 at 2:50 a.m.
Troopers said Pozzini was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody for a legal blood draw.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Stolen electricity
According to court records, a preliminary hearing was continued from last week until Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. for Chantell Mae Boychuck, 36, of Northern Cambria, on charges of theft by unlawful taking and theft of services in the taking of electricity from REA Energy Cooperative at an address along Goodridge Road in Barr Township.
Troopers from state police in Ebensburg were called by REA on July 1 at 11:46 a.m. and told someone was stealing electricity.
During that appearance last week before Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali, an unsecured bond of $5,000 was set for Boychuck.
INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Gabriele Musselman, 21, of Clymer, was cited for disorderly conduct for her actions that interfered with an investigation along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street at 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
According to court records, Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Musselman in that case.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 25-year-old Indiana-area woman was issued a non-traffic citation for taking $97.61 in groceries without paying for them from Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers were dispatched to the store on July 27 at 11:14 a.m. by the report of retail theft.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Identify theft
At noon on Aug. 5, a 41-year-old Blairsville-area woman reported a case of identity theft to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
The incident was reported along Vine Street in Burrell Township.