BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said David A. Dunmire, 55, of New Alexandria, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday.
Court records said Dunmire faces a preliminary hearing Dec. 28 at 9:30 a.m. before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Concealed weapon
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers were investigating a hit-and-run crash on Sunday at 12:32 a.m. along Route 580 when a vehicle was observed being driven by Michael Corson, 64, of Northern Cambria, as it conducted an illegal U-turn followed by multiple violations of state Title 75.
Troopers said Corson was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, to be under the influence and to have a concealed handgun with no carry license, while the operator from the hit-run incident was located in the back of Corson’s vehicle.
Court records said Corson faces a preliminary hearing Dec. 28 at 9:30 a.m. before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
