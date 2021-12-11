INDIANA
DUI
According to a release issued Friday, Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 21 at around 1:53 a.m. along the 100 block of South Sixth Street, where a 24-year-old Johnstown woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that she was unsafe to drive.
Police said she was taken into custody, transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, and released to a sober adult. Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.