INDIANA
Domestic dispute
A Meadville man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bond on charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after what Indiana Borough Police Department termed a domestic dispute Thursday at 8:10 p.m. in the Regency Square Apartments.
Police said Ikei Boyd, 21, was taken into custody and arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 14.
Criminal mischief
On Thursday at 11:28 p.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a disturbance along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said a 29-year-old Indiana man was charged with criminal mischief after the window of a business was damaged.
Police said charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Defiant trespass
On Oct. 14 at 8 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Sixth Street, where a Christopher Green, 37, of Indiana, was identified as the sole individual involved in a case of defiant trespass.
Police said a summary citation was filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s court. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Green.
Underage drinking
A 20-year-old Indiana man was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness by Indiana Borough Police after an incident on Saturday morning at 3:45 a.m. along the 600 block of Locust Street.
Officers said Joseph Semetkoskey was found to be intoxicated. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from him.
Hit-and-run incident
Indiana Borough Police said a 38-year-old Shelocta man has been charged with damage to an attended vehicle and failure to render information after a motor vehicle hit and run incident on Saturday at 8:13 p.m. along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s court.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI, fleeing and eluding
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a motorist is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond on multiple charges after failing to yield to emergency lights and sirens and attempting to flee as a traffic stop was attempted at 11:25 p.m. Friday.
Instead, troopers said, Joseph Wissinger, 38, of Clune, led state police on a chase that ensued along U.S. Route 119, Campbells Mill Road, Falling Run Road, Lear Road, state Route 217 North and Grange Road before the motorist stopped along Newport Road due to a vehicle malfunction.
Wissinger was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 14 at 1:15 p.m.