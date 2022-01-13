INDIANA
Assault, harassment
In a report issued Tuesday, Indiana Borough Police Department said officers responded Oct. 8 at 12:59 a.m. to an address along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
There, officers said, Alexander Snider, 22, of Pittsburgh, struck two identified victims that night, causing both to suffer injuries.
Snider is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of simple assault and harassment.
o o o
On Dec. 21 at 4:33 p.m., Indiana Borough Police investigated an assault that occurred along the 400 block of South Taylor Avenue, where two people struck and injured each other.
Subsequently, Nikolas Wayne McGinnis, 22, of Indiana, and Margaret Durler, 43, of New Florence, each were charged with simple assault and harassment.
Both are awaiting preliminary hearings before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Retail theft
Indiana Borough Police responded Friday to a retail theft at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St.
Security personnel there said an unidentified man entered the store shortly before 4 p.m., left the store without paying for an item and fled on foot.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at (724) 349-2121.