INDIANA
Domestic incident
An Indiana man is free on $20,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23 on charges of simple assault and harassment in a Friday night incident at a residence along the 600 block of Oak Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Brandon Corey Vick, 45, had caused visible injury to his domestic partner in the 8:03 p.m. incident.
Vick was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Two-vehicle crash
Indiana Borough Police said its officers responded on Friday at 1:12 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash along the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
Police said there were no injuries to either driver, Jonah Samuel Rigby, of Johnstown, and Barbara Bowser, of Indiana.
Indiana Borough officers said Rigby was cited for failure to observe a stop sign. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Defiant trespass
On Halloween at 3:43 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Philadelphia Street for a report of two males, ages 14 and 13, on the roof of a building trying to open doors.
Police said the pair was charged with defiant trespass through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said its officers were patrolling along the 200 block of South Seventh Street on Saturday at 12:54 a.m. when they observed a man lying on the ground, intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself.
Officers said Citizens’ Ambulance assisted in apprehending Kraig Pelkey, 21, of Woodbine, Md., who was cited for public drunkenness. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police said its officers were patrolling along North Seventh Street when a man was observed sleeping at a table.
Officers said they checked the welfare of Jordan Prokopec, 21, of Manor, Westmoreland County, and found him to be intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself.
Police said Prokopec was released into the custody of a sober adult and Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Possession of marijuana
On Oct. 30 at 1:42 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said, a vehicle was observed without headlights along the 700 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said the car was driven by Laron Malik Rockymore, 21, of Pittsburgh, with a passenger, Davree Ro Kelly-Coleman, 21, also of Pittsburgh.
A search turned up a small amount of marijuana as well as an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Charges against both were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, where the pair is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
o o o
On Oct. 29 at 11:32 p.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
Officers said the vehicle driven by Mark Anthony Lenn Meertins, 18, of East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, was found to contain marijuana.
Police said Meertins was charged through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.