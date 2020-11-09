INDIANA
Citations issued
Indiana Borough police cited Jennifer Springer, 34, of Indiana, with public drunkenness at 12:13 a.m. Sunday after she was found intoxicated along the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street, according to a report.
o o o
Borough officers said Liam Krimmel, 21, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from Langhorne, Bucks County, was cited with a violation of the borough noise ordinance at his local residence along the 200 block of Rice Avenue at 1:53 a.m. Sunday, when police said he hosted a party and played loud music.
o o o
IUP student Patrick Whalen, of Carlisle, was cited with a noise ordinance violation at 4:09 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a complaint about noise at 835 Wayne Ave., police reported.
DUI
A motorist from Tomah, Wis., was suspected of driving under the influence at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 1, when borough police investigated a traffic accident in the 600 block of Water Street, police said today. No charges have been filed.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Assault
Troy Matson, of Armagh, was injured by an assailant around noon Sunday in Penn Run, state police reported.
Troopers were summoned to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where Matson, 24, received medical treatment. Police reported no arrests.
BLACK LICK TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
A Homer City man was suspected of trespassing on property along Route 286 at Stuchell Road at 4:23 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.
Charges have not yet been filed.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Strangulation
Bradley Borg, of New Florence, was jailed late last month to face charges that he strangled his girlfriend Karen Burkholder and punched her head several times during a domestic assault. Police were called around 4 p.m. Oct. 30 to 1609 Gamble Road, state police reported.
Troopers reported in a criminal complaint that Borg, 41, also damaged a laptop computer belonging to Rebecca Fitzgerald after she video recorded the scuffle on her phone.
Borg was arrested by police when he returned to the scene, investigators said.
Police charged him with a felony count of strangulation, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment in papers filed before on-call Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court, who set bond for Borg at $10,000 cash. A hearing is set for Dec. 16.