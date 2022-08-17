WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail thefts
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail thefts
State police at Troop A, Indiana, were told of two recent retail thefts at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
On July 10, an unknown suspect took out various groceries totaling $41.85, while on July 24 an unknown suspect took groceries totaling $65.26.
State police said investigations continue into both thefts.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Items stolen and sold
An Indiana-area man faces a preliminary hearing on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and two felony counts of receiving stolen property from his father’s home in the Penn Run area.
The 69-year-old Penn Run-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that his son, Douglas Guelich, 32, who also is listed as having a Penn Run address, had been stealing various tools and guns from him and selling them.
Troopers said the theft of two rifles valued at $1,800 have been confirmed, along with $600 worth of truck tires and other items with a total value of $400.
Bell arraigned the younger Guelich on Aug. 12 and set bond at $20,000 unsecured.
CLYMER
Hit-run incident
Faith A. Dollar, 23, of Clymer, told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone backed into her vehicle as it was parked along Sixth Street near Oak Avenue sometime before 7:16 p.m. on Aug. 11.
The matter remains under investigation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.