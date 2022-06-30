INDIANA
Hit-run incident
Indiana Borough Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident on June 21 at 3:24 p.m. along the 300 block of Church Street.
Police said a black pickup truck struck a legally-parked and unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at 398 Church St.
IBPD said the parked vehicle sustained light damage and the truck that hit it likely has damage to the rear bumper and/or tailgate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 21-year-old Indiana area man was found to be in possession of marijuana and associated paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Sunday at 11:13 p.m. along Oakland Avenue and McKnight Road.
Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Altercation
According to state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, on Friday at 5:45 p.m., a 45-year-old Rossiter man got into a verbal altercation with a 21-year-old Rossiter man that turned physical.
Troopers said an investigation into the matter continues.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
According to state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Sunday at 12:30 a.m., a 41-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Kittanning, Armstrong County, engaged in an altercation, causing physical injuries to each other.
Troopers said both individuals were charged accordingly.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Rear-end crash
State police in the Kiski Valley said a van driven by August T. Young, 24, of North Huntingdon Township, failed to see a sport utility vehicle driven by Fawndessa S. Cline, 36, of Donora, Washington County, had stopped at the red light on U.S. Route 22 and Livermore Road.
Troopers said Young’s van struck Cline’s SUV in the rear end Saturday at 6:06 p.m.
State police said both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Motorist cited
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said an eastbound pickup truck driven by Dakota C. Priester, 28, of Shelocta, crossed over to the westbound lane of U.S. Route 422 and off the roadway, striking a utility pole and guide rail before coming to final rest down an embankment.
The crash occurred Friday at 3:26 p.m. along Route 422 near Elk Drive.
Paramedics from Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 took Priester to ACMH Hospital for evaluation after what was suspected to be a minor injury.
Elderton and Kittanning Township volunteer firefighters and Martin’s Towing also assisted at the scene.
Troopers said Priester was cited for driving out of her traffic lane and not wearing a seat belt. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the matter.