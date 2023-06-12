SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney arrested a 29-year-old Cherry Tree male for driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 6:26 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the intersection between Peg Run and Shawna roads, according to a state police new release.
Police claim they noticed indicators of drug impairment after pulling over the Cherry Tree male’s 2011 Kia Sedona for multiple Title 75 violations. Police claim they also noticed and seized drugs and drug-related paraphernalia that were in plain view inside the vehicle.
Police subsequently arrested the Cherry Tree male for driving under the influence. Charges are pending, according to police.
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney arrested a 43-year-old Punxsutawney male for driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the intersection between Hoover and Cleveland streets, according to a state police new release.
Police claim they noticed indicators of drug impairment after pulling over the Punxsutawney male for multiple Title 75 violations. Police conducted a roadside standardized field sobriety test (SFST) and subsequently arrested the Punxsutawney male for driving under the influence. Charges are pending, according to police.
