INDIANA
Assault, mischief
In a report released Wednesday, Indiana Borough Police Department said charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against a 19-year-old from Ligonier and a 17-year-old from New Derry, both Westmoreland County.
The two males were under investigation for an incident on Dec. 4, in which a group of male individuals was said to have physically assaulted one another and caused major denting and scratching to a vehicle parked along the 600 block of Locust Street.
Following that investigation, the two individuals were cited.