INDIANA
Tree destroyed
Indiana Borough Police said it is believed unknown suspects destroyed a tree sapling along the 100 block of South Sixth Street sometime between 5:30 p.m. on March 24 and 10:30 a.m. on March 25.
The incident was reported on Monday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the borough police at (724) 349-2121.
Simple assault
On Tuesday at 2 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a domestic assault.
Officers said a juvenile female was identified as the sole suspect. A juvenile allegation was filed through Indiana County Juvenile Probation charging her with simple assault and harassment.
Physical altercation
Indiana Borough Police said a physical altercation took place on March 8 at 1:01 a.m. along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street, involving Jordan LoPiccolo, 28, and Larry Bobish, 33, both of Indiana.
Police said LoPiccolo stole and later damaged some personal belongings. LoPiccolo was charged with theft, simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, while Bobish was charged with harassment.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Bobish, but scheduled a preliminary hearing on April 26 at 2:45 p.m. for LoPiccolo.
Wallet stolen
On Tuesday around 8:10 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched for a theft of a black Kate Spade wallet from the girls’ locker room at the Hadley Union Building on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the borough police at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said a 29-year-old Indiana man was found around 2:44 a.m. Thursday along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said he was found to be highly intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others. He was taken into custody and released to a sober adult.
Charges will be filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
ooo
Indiana Borough Police said Chase Shreve, 21, of Normalville, Fayette County, was found highly intoxicated on March 25 at 11:46 p.m. along the 200 block of Rice Avenue.
Police said a citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from Shreve on a charge of public drunkenness.
Marijuana possession
On March 25 at 11:32 p.m., along the 800 block of Church Street, Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop and found marijuana inside a car belonging to Saahir Jones, 20, and Vondai Drake, 20, both of McKeesport, Allegheny County.
Both were charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is pending for both before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.