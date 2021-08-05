VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More fraud reports
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said it continues to receive multiple reports of fraudulent filings of unemployment claims using other people’s identities.
Recent cases include four from White Township, two from Cherryhill Township, and one each from Center and Green townships.
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said his department had received 55 reports of fraudulent claims between July 7 and Aug. 1.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old Indiana area woman was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance Tuesday at 3 p.m. along Route 56 East.
Troopers said the woman was taken into custody, transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw, then processed and released at the Indiana state police barracks.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Loose dog
State police out of Punxsutawney responded to a location along Church Road for a report of a loose dog attacking chickens on numerous occasions.
Police reported the owner of the dog, a 35-year-old male from Rossiter, was located and cited for the dog leash law.