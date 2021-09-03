INDIANA
DUI
At around 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 7, a 25-year-old Penn Run man was stopped while driving along the 300 block of South Foundry Street and found by Indiana Borough Police officers who said he was under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he was unsafe to drive.
Borough police said the man was placed in custody and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, after which he was released to a sober adult. Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Noise
At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Indiana Borough Police responded to a noise complaint along the 200 block of South Seventh Street. Officers said a 22-year-old Freeport man was identified as being a resident and in violation of the borough’s noise ordinance. A citation was filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.