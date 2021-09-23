INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police Department arrested Caleb S. Harvey, 22, of Indiana, shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on charges that he was trying to break windows at a business along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said Harvey was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he was a danger to himself and others. They said Harvey resisted when officers tried to arrest him, but he eventually was apprehended following a report to IBPD that someone fitting Harvey’s description had tried to break into a residence along the 600 block of School Street.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13 at 2:15 p.m. before Haberl.
Drug paraphernalia
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 41-year-old Indiana man has been charged before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl with possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple traffic violations, after a stop on Aug. 20 at 7:18 p.m. along the 300 block of North Fifth Street.
o o o
In another case at 8:46 p.m. Monday, IBPD said a 19-year-old Duncansville woman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana after a traffic stop along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
Her case also has been turned over to Judge Haberl’s office.