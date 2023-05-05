INDIANA
Public drunkenness
INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said Brian G. Swanlek, 51, of Indiana, was found to be intoxicated to the point where he was a danger to himself or others, at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday at Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St.
IBPD said he was placed in Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer and issued a non-traffic citation for public drunkenness.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
He also was cited for public drunkenness on Monday by Homer City Borough Police Department in a separate incident.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in that matter.
Underage drinking
At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough Police Department investigated a report of a retail theft and underage drinking at Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave.
Police said Justin Tyler Siford, 18, of Allison Park, Allegheny County, took possession of alcohol in the store and consumed it without paying for it.
IBPD said citations have been filed charging the suspect with underage drinking and retail theft. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
DUI
On Thursday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Lacy J. Pearce, 32, of Commodore, to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Clark also assessed Pearce a fine and court costs.
