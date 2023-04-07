INDIANA
Noise ordinance
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
INDIANA
Noise ordinance
Indiana Borough Police said it had investigated a report of a barking dog outside at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Fifth Street. The report had indicated the dog was barking for around five hours.
Police identified Justin Stewart, 37, of Indiana, as the dog’s owner and was cited through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police said Ryan W. Barnes, 29, of Indiana, engaged in fight in the 00 block of South Carpenter Avenue on March 10 around 11:20 p.m. Charges were filed Tuesday and Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl is awaiting a plea from Barnes.
Drug possession/public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said it had responded to a report of an unconscious male at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street. The man was identified as John Bence, 38, of Indiana, and was found in possession of a controlled substance, police said. Bence was determined to be a danger to himself.
He was later transported to Indiana County Jail for a temporary hold and charged with drug possession, paraphernalia and public drunkenness through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.