IBLAIRSVILLE
Woman placed on probation
Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Gina R. Force placed Kaitlyn A. Flickinger, 32, of Blairsville, on probation for one year after Flickinger’s guilty plea on Dec. 2, 2022, to a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Force also assessed a fine and costs from Flickinger.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Awaiting pleas
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas from Ian Paioletti, 28, of Wexford, Allegheny County, on charges of driving at an unsafe speed and illegally passing an Amish horse and buggy, in a collision Tuesday at 12:08 p.m. on state Route 210, 873 feet east of Gas Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Paioletti fell asleep and his 2023 Hyundai Elantra struck the buggy driven by Ada A. Miller, 65, of Smicksburg, pushing that vehicle off the roadway and over an embankment, where it rolled over onto its side.
Troopers said Miller had what were believed to be minor injuries and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to ACMH Hospital near Kittanning. State police said Paioletti was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured, and that Miller’s horse was not injured in the crash.
Sabo’s Towing removed Paioletti’s car.
NDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 22-year-old Hollidaysburg, Blair County, woman was cited for public drunkenness after being found around 2:21 a.m. Thursday along the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
Officers said she was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree where she was a danger to herself and others. IBPD said she was released to a sober adult and issued a citation, which is being filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.