INDIANA
Hit-run incidents
Indiana Borough Police Department is investigating two hit-run crashes in the past few days.
On Aug. 31, a car was rear-ended by another along the 1000 block of Oakland Avenue between noon and 1 p.m.
The vehicle in that case is described as a white, boxy sedan, which proceeded to travel westbound on South 10th Street after the crash.
On Friday, a car was found to have been sideswiped by another vehicle along the 500 block of Grant Street, as it was parked between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Items taken from vehicle
Indiana Borough Police Department said an iPod Touch and GPS were stolen from a vehicle parked along the 1100 block of Church Street, between 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 6 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Underage drinking
An 18-year-old Northern Cambria man was cited for alcohol-related violations on two recent occasions.
On Friday at 11:05 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said, Blake Eshelman was cited for retail theft as well as underage drinking after taking an item from Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave.
On Sunday at 1:14 a.m., borough police said, Eshelman was found to be intoxicated along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
In both cases citations were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting pleas from Eshelman.
DUI
Indiana Borough Police Department said James O’Brien, 30, of Creekside, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday at 8:47 p.m. along the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
A citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from O’Brien.
Noise violations
According to court records, Cameron C. Speakman, 22, of Freeport, entered a guilty plea to a citation for violating the borough’s noise ordinance.
Speakman entered the plea with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl after being cited around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 2 along the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police Department said Hayden Sheader, 20, of McDonald, Washington County, was charged with violating the borough’s noise ordinance after an investigation along the 200 block of South Seventh Street on Friday at 1:23 a.m.
Police said he was playing loud music at a residence. A citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from Sheader.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Domestic disturbance
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 25-year-old Rossiter man was cited for harassment after an incident involving a 43-year-old Marion Center woman on Sept. 5 at noon at an address along Leasure Road.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Methamphetamine found
State police at Kittanning said a 57-year-old Plumville man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Fisher Farm Road and Route 210 on Saturday at 6:13 p.m.
Troopers said the man also was found to be under the influence of a drug. They said charges are pending lab results.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug possession
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 20-year-old Saltsburg area man was found to be vaping marijuana and in possession of a small amount of wax marijuana.
Troopers said charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia will be filed with Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Identities stolen
On Sept. 7, a 46-year-old Clarksburg woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that her identity was used for a fraud-related theft.
On Sept. 4, a 35-year-old Josephine man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone had used his identity to open two bank card accounts.
On Aug. 9, a 66-year-old Loyalhanna woman told state police in the Kiski Valley that her identity was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
State police are reminding the public that there should be care taken when one is shopping online or sharing personal information online or over the telephone.
They said anyone who finds themselves the victim of identity theft should file a claim with Unemployment Compensation Fraud and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Fraud, call the state fraud hotline at (800) 692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identi tytheft.gov.