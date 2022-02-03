INDIANA
Prohibited weapon
Indiana Borough Police Department said it observed suspicious activity Tuesday in the parking lot of a store at 421 N. Fourth St.
Officers said they then seized a prohibited offensive weapon from Jason Adam Abrams, 41, of Commodore.
He was charged through the office of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 9 at 2:30 p.m.
Vehicle vandalized
On Jan. 29, a resident along South 10th Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that someone slashed a tire and damaged a side mirror on his parked vehicle between 3:30 and 10 a.m.
IBPD is investigating the matter further.