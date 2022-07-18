BANKS TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Roman Troyer, 22, of Rossiter, and James McCullough, 60, of Rossiter, were charged with harassing and making physical contact with an 18-year-old Rossiter male at 6:09 p.m. July 12 along Bonner Road, Banks Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch is awaiting pleas from Troyer and McCullough.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment/threat
of physical contact
David Russell Shoup, 55, of Erie, was charged with harassing and threatening physical contact toward a 53-year-old Punxsutawney female at 4:30 p.m. July 14 along Anchor Inn Road, Young Township, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock is awaiting a plea from Shoup.