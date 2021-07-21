WHITE TOWNSHIP
Gift card theft
A suspect went to a register at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, with a fake sticker on the back of his credit card that read “Press the cash button if the card does not work.”
“The cashier then pressed the cash button and a drawer popped open, and a receipt popped open thinking it received cash,” police wrote, saying the transaction was accepted. The unknown man did two transactions with gift cards for $450 each, for a total of $900.
State police said the man also took other merchandise valued at $16.81 without paying for it.
Troopers said the man was attired in a black “Champion” shirt, a black “White Sox” hat, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone with any information about this matter is encouraged to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Retail thefts
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 51-year-old Glen Campbell woman was cited for multiple charges of retail theft after a series of incidents at Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
No dockets were available on the state’s judicial website regarding the woman. Troopers said on June 22 that she failed to pay for $39.76 worth of merchandise on three occasions.
They said on June 24 that she failed to pay for $125.24 worth of merchandise and on July 2 that she failed to pay for $44.08 worth of merchandise.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Front porch damaged
A 42-year-old Indiana-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that an intentional strike caused the dislodging of a small piece of brick from his front porch along Cedar Street.
The incident was discovered at 11:58 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing into the matter.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges are pending before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee against two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman after a truck was driven through a farm field along Camerons Road between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
Dockets for the case were not available online. Troopers said the trio drove through a field with planted corn and alfalfa, and hit three mailboxes with an unknown tool, before parking the truck about a mile away.
Damage was estimated at $1,000 to 300 acres of corn and alfalfa, and $200 to the mailboxes.