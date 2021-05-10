WHITE TOWNSHIP
Smuggling
A former corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail has been charged by state police at Troop A, Indiana, with obstructing the administration of law or other government function, by smuggling numerous boxes of nicotine pouches into the jail for multiple inmates on multiple occasions.
A news release issued by Troop A, Indiana, said Bradley S. Wholaver, 50, of Cherry Tree, was cited for incidents on various times and dates during his employment at the county jail.
Docket information about Wholaver was not available over the weekend on the state judicial website.
Items taken
A 62-year-old Indiana area man and 36-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone took a $10 wallet, various cards, and $63 in currency from their cars as they were parked along Lutz School Road between May 3 at 7 p.m. and May 5 at 7:40 a.m.
Spitting incident
A 15-year-old Indiana girl told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a 16-year-old Indiana girl spit in her face at a bus stop along North Fifth Street on April 28 at 2:32 p.m.
The matter remains under investigation.
DUI
State police charged Halie Maracle, of Coraopolis, Allegheny County, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and four summary traffic violations following a traffic stop at 11:51 p.m. March 17 on Route 110.
Troopers turned and halted Maracle’s vehicle because the driver didn’t dim the high beams, then discovered that the license plate was expired, court records show.
Police detected fresh marijuana smoke coming from the car and reported in a complaint that Maracle showed signs of being high. Officers seized pot and related items from the vehicle and learned from a blood test that she had THC in her system, Trooper Robert Blystone reported.
Judge Christopher Welch scheduled a hearing for June 21 in Clymer Court.
CENTER TOWNSHIPMoney taken
A 30-year-old Coral area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a 29-year-old Blairsville area man stole $539 from her debit card in a series of 13 transactions discovered on May 3 at 7 a.m.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIPDUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 20-year-old New Florence woman was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said further investigation of the incident discovered at 12:52 a.m. on May 7 revealed that the woman also was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
INDIANA
Drugs
Rodney Campbell, 26, of Indiana, was found in possession of methamphetamine, several stamp bags containing powdery substances, and a variety of items used for ingesting drugs during an encounter with Indiana Borough police at 2:20 p.m. April 1 on North Fourth Street near Philadelphia Street, court records show.
Borough officers charged Campbell with two counts of possession of drugs and one count of possession of paraphernalia in a complaint filed Monday in Indiana District Court. Judge Guy Haberl ordered him to appear May 27 for a hearing.
Citation
Chuck McManus, 18, of Jeannette, spit on a person’s face at 12:37 a.m. Sunday at a residence along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, Indiana Borough reported.
Officers withheld the name of the person who raised the accusation. McManus was cited with a summary count of harassment.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Assault
Bonnie Yarnick shoved a constable and used profanities toward him during a confrontation at 6 p.m. April 7 at her residence at 259 Spence Road, state police reported.
Constable Robert Amicone accompanied Rudolph Vrbancic to Yarnick’s house to oversee the removal of Vrbancic’s belongings from the house, troopers at Indiana said.
Amicone told police that Yarnick, 69, yelled at him and shoved him to the ground. Amicone reported that he was injured when he hit his head on the side of Vrbancic’s truck as he fell, court papers show.
Yarnick admitted that she argued with the constable but said only that they “may have bumped elbows,” Trooper Steven Barnosky wrote in a criminal complaint.
Yarnick was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of an officer and a summary count of harassment. A hearing is set for May 17 in Clymer District Court.
ERNESTTheft
Jonathan Green, 34, of Fulton Lane, White Township, borrowed a guitar and amplifier from his brother, David Green, on April 20 then sold the items at a pawn shop, state police reported.
According to a criminal complaint, David Green searched for his equipment and found them two days later at Piraino’s on Philadelphia Street, Indiana. David Green reported to state police on April 29 that he got his guitar and amp back after paying $110, the amount that shop owner Thomas Piraino had paid to Jonathan Green for them, police said.
Troopers at Indiana charged Jonathan Green on Monday with a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft. A hearing is set for June 21.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers clocked Timothy Shaffer, of Ernest, traveling 78 miles an hour in a 55 mph zone on Route 119 at 11 p.m. April 9, then discovered that he was intoxicated after conducting a traffic stop, court papers show.
A blood test shows Shaffer’s BAC was 0.157 percent, police said.
Troopers charged Shaffer, 24, with DUI and two summary traffic offenses in a complaint filed Monday in Clymer District Court. A hearing has been scheduled for June 21.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Scofflaw
State police said Roger Rumery, of Strongstown, wrecked his Chevrolet Silverado truck at Grisemore Road at Greenwich Road at 11:44 p.m. April 17 and left the vehicle behind before troopers learned of the crash, investigators said.
Police learned that Rumery, 37, was driving with a suspended license and learned that he had been cited multiple times for driving under suspension, court papers show.
Troopers charged him with a misdemeanor count of being a habitual offender and eight summary traffic infractions in a complaint filed April 27 in Clymer District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.