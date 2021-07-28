WHITE TOWNSHIP
Suspect waives hearing
Thomas Anderson Jr., 28, of Chicora, Butler County, has waived a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a June 14 incident outside his apartment along East Pike.
Anderson appeared Tuesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
He was charged with kicking a state trooper’s face and head and kicking a police car as investigators took him into custody following a disturbance.
Troopers charged him with felony counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
Steffee ordered him released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending his court appearance this week.
INDIANA
Charges changed
A Shelocta man pleaded guilty to two non-traffic counts and had other charges dismissed or withdrawn at a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Homer City.
Dustin Keim, 32, faced charges that he broke into a house along the 200 block of Church Street in Indiana on July 9 and assaulted a couple living there.
A criminal trespass charge was changed to one of simple trespass and he pleaded guilty to that as well as harassment.
A charge of criminal mischief was dismissed and another of simple assault was withdrawn.
EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Theft hearing waived
A Twin Rocks, Cambria County, man has waived his preliminary hearing on charges that he had broken into an Ebensburg tobacco shop and stolen lottery tickets.
On Tuesday Matthew Scott Greene, 35, faced Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge Frederick Creany.
There he allowed to move on to trial from the July 4 incident felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remains in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $70,000 monetary bail.