INDIANA
Retail theft
At 5:13 p.m. Thursday, Indiana Borough Police investigated an incident of retail theft at Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St.
Police said it was reported that a 23-year-old Indiana man attempted to purchase cigars but did not have his identification card on him.
Sheetz personnel told borough police that the man took possession of the cigars off the counter without paying for them and left the store.
Police said a citation would be issued charging the man with retail theft. Further details were not available on the state courts website.
On Sunday at 1:25 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to Sheetz along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street for the report of a 19-year-old Harmony, Butler County, male removing merchandise from the store without paying for it.
Police said he also was found to have consumed an alcoholic beverage. Officers said all merchandise was recovered and returned to the store and the man faces citations filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Further details were not available on the state courts website.
On Sunday at 3:30 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said, a 20-year-old Philadelphia man was cited for retail theft after being observed leaving the Sheetz with items for which he had not paid.
Further details were not available on the state courts website.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said a 37-year-old woman with addresses in Homer City and Indiana was cited for public drunkenness Saturday at 12:36 a.m. at a convenience store along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said they found her intoxicated to a degree where she was a danger to herself and others. She was taken into custody then released to a sober person.
Police said a citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl but further details were not available on the state courts website.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Fight at high school
Indiana Borough Police responded to a physical altercation at 3 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Officers identified a juvenile female as a suspect and cited her for disorderly conduct and harassment.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Dog law violation
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 42-year-old Elderton woman is being cited for a state dog law violation after a dog got loose from its residence along North Main Street and was roaming the yard free.
Troopers said the dog bit a passing jogger, a 39-year-old woman from Fishers, Ind., at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
