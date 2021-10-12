BLAIRSVILLE
DUI-heroin
Blairsville Borough Police Department said its officers responded on Friday at or about 10:32 p.m. to a disturbance along South Stewart Street.
When police arrived, officers said they noticed a Jeep Cherokee running while sitting on the wrong side of the road and partially parked on the curb.
At that time police found a 33-year-old Blairsville man behind the wheel moaning in pain. Police said the man told them he had recently taken some heroin.
Police said the man was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center, after which he was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
An 18-year-old Indiana-area male was cited for underage drinking as well as public drunkenness during an Indiana Area High School football game on Oct. 8 at 8:16 p.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said appropriate charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 35-year-old Philadelphia woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 11:17 a.m. on Oct. 5 along Route 422 West.
The woman was arrested and placed in Indiana County Jail pending arraignment on DUI charges.
Criminal mischief
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 16-year-old Indiana-area female and a 14-year-old Indiana-area female were cited for criminal mischief after an incident on Oct. 7 at 9:42 a.m. at Indiana Area High School.
Troopers said a $100 toilet paper dispenser was damaged in the incident. State police said appropriate charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Juveniles fighting
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 14-year-old Commodore-area male and a 13-year-old Mahaffey-area male will be cited for harassment through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office after an Oct. 5 incident in a restroom at Purchase Line High School.
Troopers said the two males were involved in an altercation over a girl.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Auto part removed
A 63-year-old Blairsville-area man said someone removed the catalytic converter from his truck as it was parked for repairs along Route 286 West.
The converter was valued at $1,339. State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the matter remains under investigation.
PLUMVILLE
String sprayed
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said someone sprayed pink silly string on the front porch of a 73-year-old woman’s residence along a private road.
The incident occurred between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More identity fraud
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have received more reports of residents whose identities were stolen and utilized in fraudulent unemployment claims.
Included was a 55-year-old Homer City-area woman in Center Township, a 63-year-old Homer City-area woman in Brush Valley Township, a 41-year-old Blairsville-area woman in Burrell Township, a 31-year-old Seward-area woman in East Wheatfield Township, and a 64-year-old Indiana-area woman in Armstrong Township.