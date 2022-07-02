BLAIRSVILLE
Pedestrians still hospitalized
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Friday that two pedestrians struck by a coal truck Thursday at the intersection of Market and Walnut Streets are being treated at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Sacco said borough police are continuing their investigation of the incident.
Neighbor threatened
On Thursday at around 2:28 p.m. Blairsville Borough Police responded to an incident where a 71-year-old woman reportedly yelled obscenities and told a neighbor, “I hope you and your dog die.”
Joan Hetcko was cited for harassment. Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. awaits a plea in the case.
Harassment
On Thursday Blairsville Police arrested Terry Kunkle, 36, of Saltsburg, for harassment of an ex-girlfriend.
Police said Kunkle was the woman’s home in Blairsville when she came home sometime after 6 p.m. and would not let her into the home, stepping in front of her and blocking her entry.
The woman said Kunkle was told to leave but refused to do so. Eventually, police said, she returned to her vehicle and drove away.
Police said Kunkle followed her out onto Route 22, over to Walmart in Burrell Township and back into town again, prompting her to call 911, during which he turned off and apparently left town.
Police said a citation for harassment has been filed at the office of Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who is awaiting a plea from Kunkle.
HASTINGS, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Burglaries reported
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, is investigating several burglaries at Mainline Pharmacy along Beaver Street in Hastings.
Troopers said the first break-in was reported on June 7.
At 4:36 a.m., an unknown male in a silver sport utility vehicle smashed out the front glass door and stole various medications.
On June 25 at 5:22 a.m., a blueish gray older model two-door car was observed at the front of the pharmacy, after an unknown male also smashed through the glass front door.
On June 27 at 5:44 a.m., there was still another entry, this time through the wood from the broken glass door, by an unknown male who may have been driving a light blue car, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier.
In that case, the burglar was described as a tall, lean male in his 30s to early 40s, with a distinguished gait, wearing Camo pants and a dark hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact state police in Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, either toll free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (472-8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Kicked in the head
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 30-year-old Crabtree man kicked a 42-year-old Indiana man in the head during an incident on Monday at 2:29 p.m. at a residence along Longview Drive in Lawson Heights.
The Indiana man required treatment for a small cut to his head. Troopers said the Crabtree man was charged and court action is pending.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-cycling
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, were responding to reports of a phone theft at 1:07 a.m. Friday along Iron Bridge Road when they found the complainant, a 44-year-old Rural Valley man operating an electric bicycle, was found to be under the influence of drugs.
Troopers said charges are pending disposition by the courts.