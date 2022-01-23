HOMER CITY BOROUGH
Theft
State police reported that a known 71-year-old female from Homer City gave a total of $8,000 between the dates of Dec. 30 to Jan. 6 to an unidentified person with the Facebook profile name of “Joshua Oliva.” The victim believed she was in a romantic relationship with the person using the profile.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
A 54-year-old Coral man was deceived into providing $800 in Apple gift cards to unidentified individuals under the guise of ensuring a loan from LightStream Services, state police reported. The theft occurred between Jan. 12 and 14.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Theft
Between noon Thursday and noon Friday, police reported that an unidentified individual unlawfully accessed the Sezzle account of a known 43-year-old female from Homer City. The account contained the debit card information of the victim and was used to make several purchases over the 24-hour span totaling $632.69.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
State police reported that at some time between Dec. 25 and Tuesday, a billboard was vandalized with spray paint along Route 22 Highway North. The billboard, advertising Dean’s Diner, had values estimated at $50.
A 61-year-old male from Quakertown was listed as the victim of the crime.
CLYMER BOROUGH
Harassment
State police responded to a residence on Hancock Street on Thursday at 3:48 p.m. when, through investigation, it was learned that a 32-year-old female and a 52-year-old female, both of Clymer, engaged in an argument that became physical.
Both were cited with harassment. Court documents were not available at the time of publication.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Criminal mischief
On Sunday at 9:49 a.m., Indiana borough police investigated a call for criminal mischief that occurred in the 400 block of Oak Street. Sometime during the previous overnight hours, a lamppost in the front yard of a residence was knocked over. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at (724) 349-2121.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Fence damaged
State police reported that at 8 p.m. Jan. 9, a vehicle was traveling south on State Route 259 north of Gamble Road when it lost control while negotiating a right curve.
The vehicle traveled off the west berm and struck a metal fence before traveling back onto the roadway and fleeing the scene. The vehicle sustained unknown damage.